Lateef Investment Management LP Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Cut by $23.39 Million; As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $602,582

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 2.36M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 150,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, down from 303,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 304,257 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Autodesk, Inc. Has Risen 31.3% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: A Holiday Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Calls, Yes; Stock, No – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 705,102 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,284 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 1,381 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inc reported 49,295 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.64% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). California-based Hmi Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 10.39% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Blackrock Inc owns 17.31M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 3.25% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 10.60 million shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 44,967 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr accumulated 3,999 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.28% or 883,252 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Llc owns 2,574 shares. 587,113 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Ally Fin reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.72M for 131.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mgmt holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 124,981 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 6.26 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 320,981 shares. 284 are owned by Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marietta Invest Partners Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,498 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,120 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc invested in 10,181 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 120,313 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 2.65 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jacobs And Company Ca accumulated 2.02% or 159,631 shares. Buckingham Cap has 51,030 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 300 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 49,966 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $3.46M. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M.