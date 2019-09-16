Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding; Viacom (VIA) Sentiment Is 0.96

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 27.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 91,432 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 419,136 shares with $37.64M value, up from 327,704 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $18.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 373,545 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Viacom Inc (VIA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 213 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 223 decreased and sold equity positions in Viacom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 297.05 million shares, down from 311.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Viacom Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 177 Increased: 154 New Position: 59.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barometer Cap Management accumulated 39,595 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 69,113 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 32,339 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 941,804 shares. First Trust LP holds 0.06% or 366,857 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 5,941 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc reported 254,904 shares. Fincl Architects holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle owns 1.46% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 607,425 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 481,797 shares. First Manhattan invested in 1,603 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.03% stake. Conning Incorporated has 2,294 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 12,275 shares to 359,289 valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 19,997 shares and now owns 347,892 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.22% above currents $99.3 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 42,243 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (VIA) has risen 2.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp holds 13.2% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. for 4.62 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 285,301 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 5.23% invested in the company for 3.13 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 5.07% in the stock. Permit Capital Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,600 shares.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom Inc. (VIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China boosts soft power in Pakistan via film and social media – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Bitcoin’s Valuation Says About Its Volatility – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Boosts Community Count Via New Move-In Homes – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wolverine Boosts Shareholder Value Via New Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.