Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $6.38 Million as Shares Rose; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 866,786 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $519.16. About 158,675 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. Schwartz Eric had sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35 million. TAYLOR KEITH D also sold $1.06M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. 5,648 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $2.15 million were sold by Meyers Charles J. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 REITs to Buy in June – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sector ETFs & Stocks to Buy or Avoid Post Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GPMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 8.89% Yield – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why This REIT Could Be the Best Cannabis Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.05% or 8,461 shares. New York-based M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 12,507 shares. Heitman Real Securities Ltd Company reported 180,942 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 702 shares. Goelzer has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,039 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Conning Inc reported 1,398 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York invested in 6,225 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 18,381 are held by Brinker Cap. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1,097 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 17,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 142,994 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 32,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,913 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,030 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on July 10, 2014 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.