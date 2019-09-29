Lateef Investment Management LP Position In Progressive Ohio (PGR) Was Has Increased; Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $30.96 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 165,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 556,064 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.45M, up from 390,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 2.72M shares traded or 55.44% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 40,907 shares to 99,177 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,140 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cap Fund has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 18,784 are held by Daiwa. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.2% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 20,650 are owned by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Kcm Inv Lc stated it has 1,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Leavell Inv Mgmt has 5,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,609 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 203,783 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 20,124 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hm Payson And Commerce stated it has 189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 11,625 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 6,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 35,860 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

