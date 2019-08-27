Lateef Investment Management LP Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Decreased by $3.95 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Profit Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $353.35. About 150,397 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,341 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 51,223 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Principal Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.27% or 4.07M shares in its portfolio. 9.11 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Limited Liability Co. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co holds 15,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 39,323 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 348,249 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 5,101 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability owns 3.57 million shares. Regions Corporation reported 36,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Scott Selber reported 29,822 shares. Eulav Asset owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 54,700 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

