Lateef Investment Management LP Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Holder Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stake

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 1.16 million shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 17.34 million shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 69,385 shares to 318,821 shares, valued at $45.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 32,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,913 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).