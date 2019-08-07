Lateef Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Dsm Capital Partners Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 8,124 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.72M shares traded or 85.57% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 506,329 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares to 58,625 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,412 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc holds 54,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 649,061 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Northern Trust accumulated 16.71M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.56% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 451,246 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.7% or 34,275 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Gp has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.13% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fil Limited reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us accumulated 0.29% or 642,554 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.6% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $938.45M for 13.94 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

