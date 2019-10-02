Lateef Investment Management LP Lifted Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $8.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $695,016

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 651,107 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 143,107 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.17 million, up from 140,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $267.52. About 1.52 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Selected as a North American Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 35,771 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $32.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 12,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,289 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

