Lateef Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC); Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Position

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.27% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 137,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 22,050 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 905,535 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was made by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,521 shares to 263,598 shares, valued at $41.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,855 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

