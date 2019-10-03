Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $8.14 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $2.65 Million

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,311 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, up from 73,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 4.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 814,175 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 54,882 shares to 268,386 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,737 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Htwy Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,015 shares. M Kraus And reported 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 2,103 shares. 41,678 were accumulated by Btc Mngmt. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp invested in 219,644 shares. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.4% or 444,807 shares in its portfolio. 240,482 were reported by Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp. Artisan Prtn LP invested in 59,603 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 425,590 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,346 shares. Buckhead Management Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 60,552 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,806 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 26,506 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Salem Investment Counselors reported 57 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 339 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29,420 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 337,451 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 25,012 shares. Zacks Mgmt has 39,983 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 91,670 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 33,396 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated owns 6,887 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 34,784 shares to 884,380 shares, valued at $28.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,713 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

