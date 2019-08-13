Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $515,183; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Decreased Its Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $3.94 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 7.33M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $9.31 during the last trading session, reaching $425.75. About 544,134 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 22/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Result of AGM; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as adjusted; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q ADJ EPS $6.70, EST. $6.38; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet has reached 5 percent; 03/04/2018 – NOKIAN TYRES SAYS BLACKROCK HOLDING FELL BELOW 5% TO 4.77%; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS SEE THE U.S. DOLLAR’S UPSIDE CAPPED AS MAJOR NON-U.S. CENTRAL BANKS PREPARE TO WIND BACK POLICY SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS PREFER AN UP-IN-QUALITY STANCE IN CREDIT, FAVORING INVESTMENT GRADE OVER HIGH YIELD; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $618.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 2,475 shares to 14,833 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares to 320,675 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 52,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,948 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).