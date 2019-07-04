Lateef Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding Has Upped by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,950 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 6,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 3.52M shares traded or 272.15% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 311,105 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Law360.com which released: “Nasdaq Aims To Keep Up With NYSE With Direct Listing Rules – Law360” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines Lifts Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imperial Downgrades Delta And United Continental, Sees Clear Skies For Most Other US Airline Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAX Now Has Spirit! Florida’s Spirit Airlines Takes Off in Jacksonville – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 1.99M shares to 1,488 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,985 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank owns 9,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 0.05% or 4,664 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 0.51% or 241,410 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 16,950 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. 21,500 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Credit Suisse Ag owns 94,521 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 4.67M shares. Credit Capital Invests Limited Liability Com reported 4,000 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 55,805 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Bluestein R H invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 112 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 52,549 shares to 293,948 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,598 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.3% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,798 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 52,439 shares or 0% of the stock. 720,364 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 58,000 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 20,978 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.30 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 69,714 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,318 shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.34% or 1.42 million shares. Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,209 shares. Cap Global Investors invested in 0.04% or 1.22M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Comerica State Bank holds 18,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.