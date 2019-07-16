Lateef Investment Management LP Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Crow Point Partners Trimmed Position in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by $4.72 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 662,137 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 14,700 shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY, worth $460,736.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “A â€˜Sorceressâ€™ in Brazil, a â€˜Winkâ€™ in India: Walmart Pleads Guilty After a Decade of Bribes – The New York Times” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.16 million for 46.76 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 3,511 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Commerce has invested 0.2% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 496,966 shares. 52,446 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns. 36 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Quantitative Ltd Co owns 58,100 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 36,589 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 23,229 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 28,599 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 22,508 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.51 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. 52,407 shares were sold by IZZO RALPH, worth $2.85 million on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ford (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to Thousands of Connecticut Homes and Businesses – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 925,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pension Serv owns 585,336 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 314,950 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.82M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 4,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 0.02% stake. Assetmark invested in 0.22% or 403,299 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.25% or 8,500 shares. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.17% or 2,842 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% or 12,906 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.64% or 1.08M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meritage Management owns 66,607 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0.04% or 67,281 shares.