Lateef Investment Management LP Holding In Equinix (EQIX) Was Has Raised; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Valuation Rose, Appleton Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 4,871 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 0.22% or 3,252 shares. Motco reported 501 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1,290 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 8,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,474 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,193 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 1,831 shares stake. Primecap Ca accumulated 20,700 shares. Art Lc stated it has 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 3,155 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 2,260 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,679 shares to 98,784 shares, valued at $28.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,675 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Limited owns 17.06M shares. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 0.39% stake. 6,067 were reported by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Park Corp Oh has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 796,551 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 0.16% or 8,439 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 545,630 shares. Eqis Inc owns 22,107 shares. 231 are owned by Live Your Vision Ltd. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 304,526 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.3% or 435,695 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc accumulated 90,591 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 17.06M shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 6,220 shares to 63,493 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio In (ITR) by 28,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.