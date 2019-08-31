Lateef Investment Management LP Holding in Danaher (DHR) Trimmed by $4.35 Million; Synovus Finl (SNV) Position Has Boosted by Brant Point Investment Management Llc

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.05M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 32,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 195,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 228,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.66M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,112 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 18,661 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 393,000 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 1,555 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Family Cap Company reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 155,928 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). South Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,833 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.49% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.58% or 17,920 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,607 shares. Oppenheimer Company stated it has 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 16,264 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $812.22 million for 30.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,967 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

