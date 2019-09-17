Lateef Investment Management LP Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lowered by $6.90 Million; Jolley Asset Management Increases Stake in Avx New (AVX)

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 24,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 74,308 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97M, down from 98,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $258.58. About 1.73M shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 407,117 shares traded or 53.36% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 274,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 11,270 shares. Citigroup accumulated 23,059 shares or 0% of the stock. 138,746 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 0.09% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Aqr Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). James Investment Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 12,490 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.11% or 292,202 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd owns 0.14% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 55,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 18,131 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited accumulated 3,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 34,858 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.47 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.