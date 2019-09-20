Lateef Investment Management LP Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $37.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596.65M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,981 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366,000, down from 3,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.50 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Llc has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Majedie Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 3,417 shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Inv reported 79,355 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B holds 9,617 shares. Jacobs & Communication Ca holds 1.79% or 84,720 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Tru Ser Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 89,186 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 198,673 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 462,996 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest reported 1.03% stake. Cap Guardian Trust holds 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 8,700 shares. Legacy Prns invested in 19,788 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 92,433 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Telemus Capital Lc owns 37,076 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,848 shares to 223,761 shares, valued at $31.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

