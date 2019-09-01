Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding by $7.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Keycorp New (KEY) Share Value Rose While Salzhauer Michael Boosted Position by $1.79 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 241.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 119,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 168,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.77M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 525,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westover Lc has invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 2.21M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 866 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 50,998 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1,000 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 934,739 shares. New York-based Laurion Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 12,834 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com stated it has 693,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 152,359 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust holds 712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 810,405 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 319,403 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,203 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Shelton Management invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 111,720 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Macroview Investment Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 248 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 137,227 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 170,000 shares. 1,182 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management. Alyeska Invest Lp holds 971,001 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 15,547 shares stake. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company has 18,356 shares. Davenport & Communication Limited Liability Com owns 5,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability invested in 678,439 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).