Lateef Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $515,183; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Upped Its Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE) Position by $457,444; Share Value Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Donaldson Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,639 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 5,600 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.04% or 58,371 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 25,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 19,535 shares. Private Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Round Table Services Lc reported 3,173 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Corporation holds 966 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc reported 91,816 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 3,208 shares. Capital World Investors invested in 0.33% or 17.73 million shares. 44,885 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Cambridge Invest Research Inc reported 14,773 shares stake.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares to 11,936 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.05% or 25,736 shares. Hap Trading Ltd owns 50,437 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.78% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Republic International holds 1.05 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc invested in 580,512 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 6.70 million shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 21,050 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 496,359 shares. Spinnaker invested in 0.07% or 16,939 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 85,698 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.62 million shares. 13,985 were reported by Mechanics Bank Tru Department. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. The -based Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc has invested 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 5,378 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares to 320,675 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 32,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,913 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.