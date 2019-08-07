Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Trimmed Its Holding by $3.42 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 115,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 117,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $183.97. About 3.20M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 14/05/2018 – Full transcript: Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez on Too Embarrassed to Ask His book “Chaos Monkeys” will be out in paperback this summer; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 5.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Group Incorporated owns 6,613 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Management Limited Liability Company holds 60,902 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 399,767 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 4.49 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 92,789 shares. Dillon And holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,735 shares. Schaller Group Inc holds 0.34% or 3,850 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 1.07% stake. 66,633 were reported by Iowa Bancshares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 50,245 shares or 6.42% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associates has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset New York reported 38,864 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 24,553 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1,905 shares. Impact Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited, Australia-based fund reported 15.75M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 3,756 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 4.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kamunting Street Capital Limited Partnership owns 35,000 shares or 7.03% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 57,012 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Partners reported 606,993 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has 500,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.