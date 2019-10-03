Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.23 Million; Share Value Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Valuation Declined, Two Sigma Securities Raised by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 180.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 13,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 4.70 million shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 256,474 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.51M, down from 263,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 10.00M shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year's $1.21 per share. V's profit will be $3.20 billion for 29.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

