Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $3.95 Million as Market Value Rose; Psagot Investment House LTD Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Cut as Market Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,900 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.04M shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. The insider Barbagallo John A sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited reported 23,424 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 16,896 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,664 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 14,580 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 143,298 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Franklin Res Inc owns 140,854 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 20,227 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 194 shares. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Prtn Lc has invested 2.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 487,174 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Lc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 3.44 million shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive declares $2.5140 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Progressive Set For Stable Underwriting, Says Bullish Raymond James – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36M for 31.46 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil(Xom (NYSE:XOM) by 7,740 shares to 11,120 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast A(Cmcsa (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jap(Ewj.