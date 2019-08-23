Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Sentiment Is 1.33

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 49.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 150,893 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 152,180 shares with $23.71 million value, down from 303,073 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.47. About 1.35M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 6 trimmed and sold positions in Evoke Pharma Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.65 million shares, down from 3.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Evoke Pharma Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 160 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Financial has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 372,601 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 6,590 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 186,034 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 915,804 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,866 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Magnetar Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,169 shares. Arrow holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,424 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Lc. 8,668 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. 781,666 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Service Ma. State Street Corporation invested in 8.54M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 19,565 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 22.07% above currents $144.47 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $196 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. The company has market cap of $22.02 million. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. It currently has negative earnings.

Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. for 78,787 shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 15,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 42,179 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,432 shares.