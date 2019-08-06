Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $82.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 98,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, down from 117,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $289.83. About 672,685 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 86.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 290,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 625,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.83M, up from 335,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $187.83. About 785,885 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.97 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 144,065 shares to 238,398 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 474,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,900 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.