Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $5.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Agf Investments Has Lifted Its Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Position by $2.03 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 50,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 2.51M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Oper Pft $696M; 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 98,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35 million, down from 117,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.87. About 830,314 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia cell therapy startup adds Big Pharma veteran to its team – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports IMFINZI US Label Updated With Overall Survival Data in Unresectable, Stage III Non-small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “GSK raises 2019 earnings expectations after standout quarter for Shingrix – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 186,039 shares to 505,718 shares, valued at $20.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 235,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.08 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.