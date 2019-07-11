Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $26.75 Million; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Holding in E (ETFC) Decreased by $336,536 as Stock Value Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 245,552 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 307,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.58 million, down from 635,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 156,488 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 116,596 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 19,793 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.32% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 1.13% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 11,542 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc has 492,170 shares. Mackay Shields invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 19,599 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 178,835 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 195,724 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 10,976 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. The insider Curcio Michael John sold $1.04 million. Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of stock or 2,200 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primerica Inc Com (NYSE:PRI) by 2,905 shares to 7,339 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 11,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $264.68M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.