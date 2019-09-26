Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $8.14 Million; Stock Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $810,000 as Share Price Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 695,786 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $155.3. About 2.62 million shares traded or 74.51% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,002 shares to 29,853 shares, valued at $32.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,419 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Capital Mgmt invested in 0.74% or 7,940 shares. 298,270 are owned by Principal Fin Inc. Hanseatic Management stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 220,253 were reported by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,272 are held by Scotia Capital. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 39,493 shares. Johnson Gru Inc owns 388 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 472,817 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 223,238 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 0.75% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 323 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 94.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.