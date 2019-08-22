Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Shares Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Colony Group Has Trimmed Stake by $612,646

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 647,468 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 29,234 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 37,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 4.50 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 7.24% or 30.71 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.72M shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 101,902 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca owns 400 shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). North Star reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Howe And Rusling reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regal Investment Advisors reported 2,752 shares stake. Adirondack Trust holds 5,194 shares. 14.68M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs to Gain From Starbucks’ Solid Q3 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco by 8,300 shares to 16,244 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershs Qqq Trust Ser by 2,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 800 shares. Research Investors invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.34% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Miracle Mile Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 80,200 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 3,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,172 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 892,828 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 2,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Bares Mngmt Inc reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 193,781 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% stake. Spectrum Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Artisan Prns LP accumulated 3.54M shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 15,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock.