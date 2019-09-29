Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $8.14 Million; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position Has Raised by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 38,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 82,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.33M, up from 44,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 453,570 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10,177 shares to 142,003 shares, valued at $23.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,853 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight, OPPO team on 5G testing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Test Package for Industrial Devices Aligned with the Avnu Alliance Qvb Test Plan – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Co reported 1 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 8 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 33,214 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd holds 2,342 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 3,293 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 103,729 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 628 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 39,983 are owned by Zacks Investment Mngmt. 2,180 were reported by Qs Investors Lc. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 27,936 shares. Victory Management Incorporated has 555,927 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Quantum Capital, a California-based fund reported 1,299 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 17,816 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.45M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 1.02 million shares. Rampart Invest Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Intrepid Cap reported 10,497 shares stake. Cordasco stated it has 38 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru reported 38,514 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 12,878 shares. Hm Payson And invested in 2,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.06% or 22,468 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd Company accumulated 1.15% or 18,075 shares. Moreover, Forte Capital Ltd Liability Co Adv has 1.89% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 34,248 shares. Regions invested in 11,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock.