Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $7.05 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Position by $1.12 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 45,684 shares to 371,564 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,180 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Co stated it has 51,900 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 67,616 shares stake. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 4,602 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Frontier Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 33,193 shares. 79,032 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Bryn Mawr holds 0.17% or 68,249 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Cap invested 0.63% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.14% or 44,948 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 42,870 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 860,450 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 5,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Texas Yale Cap reported 33,674 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.12M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 130,713 shares. 7,959 are held by Cypress Cap. Amp Ltd holds 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 184,776 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.52% or 182,278 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 440,701 shares. Ckw Finance Gru owns 604 shares. The California-based Private Asset Inc has invested 2.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 3,786 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 126,421 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 43,959 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Highlander has invested 0.94% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alkeon Cap Ltd Llc owns 2,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 32,836 shares. American Research & reported 140 shares.

