Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $7.05 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Denali Advisors Has Cut Holding by $576,000

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.52% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 48,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 55,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

