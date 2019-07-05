Lateef Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $6.38 Million as Stock Rose; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $445.81 Million; Shares Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2019 Earnings After Microsoft Cloud Deal? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Partners With Microsoft For Project Scarlett – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Ca has invested 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 153,077 shares. Northstar Group Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Aravt Global Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 113,051 were reported by Griffin Asset Management. Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 19,432 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 1.63% or 612,641 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 10,499 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland, Missouri-based fund reported 60,518 shares. Glenview Capital Limited Liability has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantres Asset owns 7,700 shares. Meeder Asset holds 2.6% or 278,770 shares in its portfolio. 182,231 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Investment Incorporated has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 12,308 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated invested in 15,160 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1,097 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 77,071 are owned by Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Fund Sa stated it has 51,245 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.16% stake. Nomura Holdings stated it has 17,037 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The New Jersey-based Selkirk Mngmt has invested 5.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. $1.47M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by STROHMEYER KARL. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million. Shares for $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER. Schwartz Eric sold $1.35M worth of stock or 3,551 shares. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 18,317 shares to 126,265 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 69,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,821 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).