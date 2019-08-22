Lateef Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $7.50 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 496,805 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 115,803 shares to 1,931 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 222,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 11.00M shares to 21.00 million shares, valued at $31.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

