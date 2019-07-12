Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $5.33 Million; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Value Rose While Palladium Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,134 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 34,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 72,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,512 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, down from 415,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 4.31 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associates accumulated 1.78% or 53,480 shares. New York-based Chemung Canal has invested 1.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 821,625 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 370 shares. Indiana Trust Mgmt Co holds 0.13% or 3,301 shares in its portfolio. Cwh Cap has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 829,768 are held by Btim Corp. Wagner Bowman Management holds 21,686 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 134,345 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Hbk LP owns 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 251,276 shares. Lateef Management Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 343,512 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited Co reported 21,906 shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares. Moreover, Aspen Invest Management Inc has 0.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,811 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 152,634 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 30.50 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.2% stake. Fort Lp holds 0.48% or 15,015 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,472 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Signaturefd Lc has 5,267 shares. Fiera Cap holds 14,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 322,699 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 819 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.32% stake. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mount Vernon Md owns 13,482 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public has invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,246 shares to 28,204 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50B for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.