Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Position By $6.20 Million; Installed Building Products (IBP) Shorts Lowered By 9.23%

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 919,164 shares with $30.19M value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. New York Times Co now has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 248,187 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Metro Editor Resigns, Citing `Mistakes’; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) had a decrease of 9.23% in short interest. IBP’s SI was 890,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.23% from 981,400 shares previously. With 204,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s short sellers to cover IBP’s short positions. The SI to Installed Building Products Inc’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 111,571 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Management Incorporated owns 37,575 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,269 shares. Invesco has 398,045 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 2.21M are owned by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Lateef Investment Mngmt LP has invested 5.11% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 5.14M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Fiduciary owns 8,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.1% stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Captrust owns 1,921 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp owns 334,890 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 101,962 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Installed Building Products has $5400 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is -9.69% below currents $56.03 stock price. Installed Building Products had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. Nomura maintained the shares of IBP in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, August 9.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 28.5 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.