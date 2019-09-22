Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $917,784 as Share Price Rose; As Amer Intl Grp (AIG) Share Value Rose, First Hawaiian Bank Boosted by $445,783 Its Position

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 1,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.75M, down from 68,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (AIG) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 8,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 56,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 48,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Amer Intl Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 213,108 are owned by Gulf Savings Bank (Uk). Daiwa Grp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 82,252 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 497 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.51% or 20,260 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Highland Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 446,503 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc accumulated 125,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas owns 156,793 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 2,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru Communications holds 0.74% or 157,950 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ) by 7,232 shares to 65,543 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,212 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 12,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 190 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 6,692 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Lp reported 12,821 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 17,321 shares. 12,541 are owned by Putnam Invests Llc. Private Advisor Gp Llc reported 2,268 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 45,819 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,832 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Com holds 0.95% or 139,637 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 80,568 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aew Mngmt LP owns 3.00M shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. International Sarl reported 13,355 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 91,432 shares to 419,136 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.