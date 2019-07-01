Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $4.35 Million; Valuation Rose; Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 32,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 228,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 612,627 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 48,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.72. About 1.29 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,202 shares to 15,302 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon and AirMap collaborate on safe drone integration into the national airspace system – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are the biggest Mass. M&A tech deals that have closed in 2019 – Boston Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon testing AI to improve CV-22 maintenance planning – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 5,266 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 46,140 shares. City Hldgs has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,979 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 90,541 shares stake. Mariner holds 0.13% or 50,271 shares in its portfolio. 77,952 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 500 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Lc stated it has 249,295 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 123,900 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 0.47% or 6,360 shares. Conning stated it has 6,081 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New England Rech And Mgmt holds 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,450 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693. $752,828 worth of stock was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 26.25M shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability reported 160,533 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Com reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wills Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.95% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.44% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 639,984 shares. Sky Invest Grp Inc Limited Com holds 2.37% or 48,895 shares. Dana Invest Advsr has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 3.67% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 37,841 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 3,047 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 18,394 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Assoc Inc invested in 0.6% or 48,659 shares. 2,903 are held by Plancorp Ltd Co. 35,386 are held by Lipe Dalton. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32 million for 31.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Linde plc (LIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.