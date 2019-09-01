Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $3.95 Million; Share Value Rose; Teton Advisors Trimmed Position in Angiodynamics Com (ANGO) by $454,652

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (ANGO) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 20,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 38,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $680.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 85,489 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For AngioDynamics – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AngioDynamics Announces Agreement to Sell NAMIC® Fluid Management Business to Medline Industries, Inc. for $167.5 Million – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : MSM, ANGO – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Holdings’ (GNC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 4,635 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 52 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Thb Asset Management reported 1.16% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 687,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont stated it has 9,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Management Lp has 55,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 18,000 shares. 478,254 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Paloma Partners Management holds 0.01% or 17,271 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 29,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 38,868 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares to 390,937 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.48 million for 114.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $733.38 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 439,479 shares. Hennessy Inc has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 52,800 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 58,989 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Investment LP has 0.59% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 582,775 shares. Sageworth Trust Com holds 0% or 12 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 30,000 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fiera Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 249,015 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc stated it has 26,752 shares. Westwood Il accumulated 163,300 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd owns 52,978 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc accumulated 10 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 241,154 shares.