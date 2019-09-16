Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $920,719 as Share Value Rose; Sage Therapeutics Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) Stock Price Declined While Sivik Global Healthcare Raised Its Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk (SAGE) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc Cambrid Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 291,810 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 11,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 332,419 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.87M, down from 343,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 91,432 shares to 419,136 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 80,353 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 142,168 shares. Bryn Mawr has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 16,778 shares. Twin Mngmt reported 105,630 shares. Moreover, Lafayette Invests has 0.6% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strs Ohio owns 658,037 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Westwood Il has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 294,124 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta reported 0.6% stake. M&R Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,333 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 118,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 141,625 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Pictet Bancshares invested in 0.28% or 7,542 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 392,160 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 47,662 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,992 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt invested in 21,639 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Sivik Ltd Liability Com reported 17,500 shares stake. Federated Pa stated it has 4,830 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,785 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 5,274 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Management Inc. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).