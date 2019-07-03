Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $3.68 Million; Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lowered Position by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40 million, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $231.02. About 275,889 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 6,484 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,236 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.04% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Liability reported 42,000 shares. 8,271 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.24M shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 178 shares. Lsv Asset owns 190,470 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 69,285 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 9,344 shares in its portfolio. Community Tru & Inv Commerce reported 1.74 million shares stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 116,778 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0% or 29,090 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Invest in Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Completes Divestitures in Connection With Bluegrass Materials Acquisition and Announces Acquisition of Sand and Gravel Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $194.11M for 18.51 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.