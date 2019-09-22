Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $8.14 Million; Sit Investment Associates Holds Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 64,905 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, up from 59,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says ‘I’m Cheering For Entrepreneurs’ – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B by 3,650 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fun (EIM) by 315,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,357 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies, Kandou Bus Collaborate to Advance Chord Signaling Technology for High-Speed Digital Applications – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.