Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding; Hubspot Com (HUBS) Share Value Declined While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Cut by $5.51 Million Its Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (HUBS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 33,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 783,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.20M, down from 816,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 955,187 shares traded or 61.05% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GS) by 27,655 shares to 388,142 shares, valued at $74.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc Com by 110,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust reported 85 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca invested in 0.06% or 469,850 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). The New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.09% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 12,572 shares. Granahan Ma has 66,149 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Invesco accumulated 208,447 shares. 9,473 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 58,259 shares. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 13,402 shares. Profund Limited Liability stated it has 21,773 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 40,327 shares.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

