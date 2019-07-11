Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $7.05 Million; American Investment Services Position In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Has Raised

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 1.71 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 593,901 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,369 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney &. Amp Investors accumulated 428,106 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Com owns 1,300 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mount Vernon Md invested 1.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Freestone Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Institute For Wealth Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Novare Cap Ltd Co reported 33,542 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ckw Fin Gp has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 964 shares. 10,059 are owned by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 6,487 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.61% or 5,690 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm invested in 2,528 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 3,023 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Celebrates Women Business Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares to 18,384 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares to 152,180 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 307,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,704 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 347 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 17,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 14,115 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 6,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 180 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 42,068 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 5,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 53,320 shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Fund holds 1.45% or 188,200 shares in its portfolio. 184,998 were reported by First Republic Invest Management. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 2.22 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 2.92M shares. Moreover, Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,600 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).