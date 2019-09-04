Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Stock Value Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Bluefin Trading Has Increased Holding by $4.14 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 297,196 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 352,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 558,156 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 126.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 25,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 45,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.08. About 1.32M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 112,130 shares to 33,270 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 59,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05M for 14.60 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.