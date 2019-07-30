Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased By $3.15 Million Its Hexcel New (HXL) Holding; Cutera Has 1.31 Sentiment

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 64 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 49 sold and reduced stakes in Cutera Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 12.20 million shares, down from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cutera Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 22 Increased: 50 New Position: 14.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Hexcel Corp New (HXL) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as Hexcel Corp New (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 371,564 shares with $25.70M value, down from 417,248 last quarter. Hexcel Corp New now has $7.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 442,012 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Hexcel's Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com" with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 23.56 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 26. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of HXL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 4,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc owns 25,377 shares. Strategic Financial reported 60,532 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 12,453 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Monetary Mgmt Group invested in 700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Capital has 0.1% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 36,658 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 854,664 shares stake. King Luther Mgmt has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 6,795 shares. Menta Cap Limited Com reported 9,200 shares stake. Wesbanco Bankshares invested in 56,523 shares. 32,887 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 16,001 shares.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $352.89 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.88% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 179,764 shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 300,040 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.29% invested in the company for 834,500 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.68% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,655 shares.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 74,356 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Cutera appoints new CEO – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "If You Had Bought Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 76% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Cutera, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com's news article titled: "Cutera Receives ANVISA Approval of truSculpt® Body Sculpting Systems in Brazil – Financial Post" with publication date: July 24, 2019.