Lateef Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC); As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $22.00 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 350,993 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 90% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assured Guaranty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP invested in 111,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 207,463 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. 393,722 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Martingale Asset LP has 0.23% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 472,140 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Proshare Advsr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). James Investment holds 0.04% or 12,447 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 943 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 74,802 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Gam Holdings Ag reported 30,923 shares. 17,715 are owned by Verition Fund Management Llc. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 263,130 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru De has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,385 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 115,803 shares to 1,931 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,598 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 14,928 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 93,069 shares. 6.14 million were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers owns 929,793 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 6,750 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 5,884 shares. Callahan Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,120 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 12,128 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Llc stated it has 53,125 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 9,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).