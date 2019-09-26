Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 29,395 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 326,591 shares with $26.10 million value, up from 297,196 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $45.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 1.65M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 38.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 13,785 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 49,556 shares with $2.77M value, up from 35,771 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $39.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 5.87M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 12,133 shares to 308,542 valued at $15.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 8,055 shares and now owns 255,713 shares. Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 11.31% above currents $77 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $9300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 20. Janney Capital has “Hold” rating and $59 target. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Monday, April 1 report.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 7,081 were reported by Jlb Incorporated. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 2,878 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,567 shares. Lafayette reported 124,584 shares stake. Prentiss Smith Inc reported 3,429 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 22,660 shares. Manchester Capital Llc accumulated 2,127 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 111,069 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 12,992 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 56.40M shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 51,220 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 0.35% or 66,992 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co owns 605 shares. 18,057 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. First Wilshire Securities Inc reported 4,986 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,211 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway invested in 0.89% or 1.25 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 1.19 million shares. Davenport And Ltd has invested 1.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,273 shares. One Trading Lp owns 43,530 shares. 1,812 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc reported 7,955 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 16.32% above currents $60.67 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 25.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 30,751 shares to 61,551 valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Athene Holding Ltd stake by 9,140 shares and now owns 48,695 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. 12,500 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares with value of $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E.