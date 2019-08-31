Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Its Holding by $20.83 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 226,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 888,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.86 million, up from 661,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 438,425 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 52,439 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.85% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 23,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sit Invest Associates holds 32,800 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Federated Invsts Pa holds 136,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Alps holds 5,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stockbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.33M shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 3.94M shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Da Davidson & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 22,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 32,974 shares to 195,913 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,784 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.95% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 888,071 shares. Moreover, Tensile Ltd Com has 8.73% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 675,228 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 16,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Mkts reported 5,904 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 125,912 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York stated it has 0.32% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 151,001 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp invested 0.26% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 40 North Mgmt Limited Co has 5.26% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 590,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Westpac Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 50,754 shares to 195,435 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 405,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,882 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PTC Shares Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Regional Outlook: Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Top Scenario, Business Overview and Forecast to 2029 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.