Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Anadarko Pete (APC) Position By $7.05 Million; WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 16.90% above currents $268.61 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 7. See WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital 304.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $330.0000 320.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $346.0000 330.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $307 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $305 Maintain

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 41.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 156,572 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 529,984 shares with $24.10 million value, up from 373,412 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.39% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 69,385 shares to 318,821 valued at $45.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 45,684 shares and now owns 371,564 shares. Arconic Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 21 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, 9News.com published: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Occidental accelerates Anadarko acquisition timeline – Houston Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 55,720 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 0.54% or 15,750 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% or 62,631 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 3.01M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust invested in 102,418 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,284 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 57,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Guardian Life Com Of America owns 1,450 shares. Arrow holds 0.08% or 8,002 shares. Asset One invested in 0.06% or 243,182 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare Sponsors Support School Meal Kick-Off Event to Address Food Insecurity in Wake County – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $13.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 25.85 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System owns 2,186 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts has 33,794 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Invest Management L P stated it has 1.83% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 38,137 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.05% or 189,613 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 89,639 shares stake. Alpine Associates Mgmt owns 51,000 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 4,355 shares. Ftb invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co invested in 0.12% or 51,929 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, Missouri-based fund reported 14,115 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4,500 shares.