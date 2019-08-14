LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) Reaches $8.65 After 9.00% Down Move; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shorts Increased By 8.82%

The stock of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 1.29 million shares traded or 251.82% up from the average. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has declined 14.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LTM News: 28/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines crews head back to work after ending strike; 09/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for April 2018; 09/05/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC RISES 0.8% Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines extends flight cancellations due to crew strike; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LATAM AIRLINES’ IDRS AT ‘B+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 04/04/2018 – LVCVA: LATAM Airlines Group Expands Nonstop Service from Brazil to Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines April System Passenger Traffic Rose 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES CANCELS/REPROGRAMS CHILE FLIGHTS UNTIL MAY 2; 26/04/2018 – Strikes, Low-Cost Rivalry Make for Tough Times at Latam Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $5.26 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $7.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LTM worth $472.95M less.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) had an increase of 8.82% in short interest. FATE’s SI was 9.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.82% from 8.34 million shares previously. With 771,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s short sellers to cover FATE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 702,387 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10

Among 4 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fate Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wexford Capital L P reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 121,343 shares. Westfield Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 893,425 shares. Franklin Res owns 3.20M shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Lp has 0.16% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Voya Management Llc reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Maine-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Eam Ltd reported 0.31% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Artal holds 1.80M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 500,000 shares.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It has a 176.53 P/E ratio. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft.

Analysts await LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by LATAM Airlines Group S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.